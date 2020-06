Keitija Praisa savu slimo dēlu Hārviju sauc par “sargeņģeli”, kas viņai iemācījis nekad nepadoties

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to my Harvey Price. What a journey the last 18 years have been. ⁣ ⁣ You’ve defied all the odds and proven that you will not let your disabilities stop you. ⁣ ⁣ They said you’d never be able to read, but you love reading to your younger brothers and sisters.⁣ ⁣ Your talent has no boundaries with your artwork on public display at Gatwick airport, designed your own greeting cards for Anna Kennedy Online and raising funds for the NHS by designing your own T-shirt.⁣ ⁣ You light up a room with your unique humour and you have everybody in stitches.⁣ ⁣ You keep me entertained with your diverse taste in music and keyboard skills, from Beethoven to Queen.⁣ ⁣ Harvey Price, you make me so proud every single day.⁣ ⁣ Mum x