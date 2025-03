Ja karš Ukrainā tagad apstātos, Krievija gribētu savu armiju izmantot kaut kur citur, brīdina politologs

epa11959546 A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Presidential Press Service shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov during a visit to military headquarters in the Kursk region, Russia, 12 March 2025. EPA/RUSSIAN PRESIDENT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES