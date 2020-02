"Trīs dzīves tiks iznīcinātas birokrātisku nepilnību dēļ!" Pasaulslavenā latviešu modele Karlīna Caune aicina palīdzēt Kristīnei Misānei

View this post on Instagram

As a mother, I would go through hell and fire for my child. Kristine is brave. She did what was necessary to protect her children from domestic abuse and now she is facing extradition for alleged kidnapping of her own child. Latvian Authorities neglected Kristines case, Denmark ruled for her extradition to South Africa where she is facing a 15 year sentence. Three lives will be destroyed cause of bureaucratic imperfections. Kristine will be criminalized for protecting her children. Lets raise our voices and fight to see Kristine free and reunited with her children! #savekristine #glabjamkristini