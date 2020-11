Tas nav tikai necils vīrieša dzimumlocekļa homologs. Kā patiesībā izskatās klitors, un kāpēc anatomijas grāmatas to ignorē

View this post on Instagram

The Women's March yesterday was so special. Obviously not all clit havers are women and not all women have clits, but how the clitoris has been seen and erased from history is deeply rooted in sexism - and that shit effects us all: the cis hetro male penetrative orgasm focus is seeped through so much of our culture and sexual understanding, deeply rooted in the oppression of anyone that doesnt fit that narritive, and that has made for a much less interesting world. That's why I was so excited to celebrate the Glitoris' first birthday at The Women's March. ✊🏿❤✊🏾💛✊🏽💚✊🏼💙✊🏻💜✊ #womensmarch #womensmarchsydney #Glitoris #Clitorati #clitoris @womensmarchsydney