Aktrises Dženiferas Gārneres uztura speciāliste neiesaka proteīna batoniņus

SALAD: ⬅️ used to mean limp carrot shavings and too cold tomatoes. NOW ➡️ salads are a celebration of what is seasonal and handy. They are also what’s for lunch. Always. #PretendCookingShow #fullepisodeonIGTV! . A blend of greens! Kale Arugula Sweet mix Swiss chard . Veggies! Green beans Broccoli Peppers Shaved Brussels sprouts Roasted sweet potatoes/butternut squash . Fats! Cheese Nuts Avocado . Grains/Protein A big scoop of warm brown rice Chicken Whatever else sounds good. . Dressing of your choice! I use straight olive oil and red wine/balsamic vinegar. . The key for me is to pick a variety of the above and CHOP it up so that you aren’t battling a dinner plate sized honk of lettuce every other bite.