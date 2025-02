Kanādas vecākā iedzīvotāja, rīdziniece Margarita Romana, gatavojas svinēt 113. dzimšanas dienu.

The Gerontology Research Group is honored to recognize Mrs. Margaret Romans, born in Riga, Latvia, on 16 March 1912, a resident of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, as the new Doyenne of 🇨🇦Canada. following the death of 112-year old Hazel Skuce of Brandon.https://t.co/EBfFf2vuVa pic.twitter.com/oLrDwFL0wu