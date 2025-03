VIDEO: šveiciete Kambundži Eiropas čempionātā vieglatlētikā 60 metru barjerotajā sprintā labo Eiropas rekordu

Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland 🇨🇭 with a European and Championship record of 7.67 in the 60m Hurdles at the European Championship 😳😳😳😳

She finished ahead of Nadine Visser of Netherlands 7.72 and Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland 7.83 pic.twitter.com/OXOjse1wHr