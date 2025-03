Igauņu pilots nobraucis 130 apļus pie F-1 stūres...

📸 | Pirelli tyre test: ✅



Today, Paul got behind the wheel of the A523 for the Pirelli tyre test at Bahrain, in which he gathered data for the development of the 2026 tyre. 🛞



He completed 130 laps, with a best time of 1:35.407. It’s good to see him drive an F1 car again! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mi01JphSnR