Ostapenko zaudē Austrālijas atklātā čempionāta pirmajā kārtā

Belinda Bencic, currently ranked No. 421 after coming back from maternity leave in Oct 2024, has defeated 16th seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 7-6!



