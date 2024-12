Bļugera mamma aizbrauc uz dēla NHL spēli un laimē milzīgu naudas summu

It looks like Teddy Blueger’s mom won $100k at the last #Canucks game.



The winner of the 50/50 on the team’s website is listed as Jana Blueger. Teddy’s mom’s name is Jana.



If it’s not her it’s a crazy coincidence.



Credit to Reddit user u/MattFoulger for finding this. pic.twitter.com/R6y0wHTbsJ