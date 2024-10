Lielā iespēja Artūram Žagaram? Stambulas “Fenerbahce” noskatīto aizsargu noceļ cits Eirolīgas klubs

Fenerbahçe is on the market after Scottie Wilbekin's injury.



Saben Lee is heading to Maccabi.



Dennis Smith is one of the names on the list (also other names from the European market).



Dennis Smith is one of the names on the list (also other names from the European market).

He's still waiting for the NBA, but Fener is pushing to convince him.