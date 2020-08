VIDEO: Rebeka Ibrahima jau runā par bērniem un iedvesmo savu vīru Moazu jaunām virsotnēm

View this post on Instagram

“Husbands are the protectors and maintainers of their wives because God has given the one more strength than the other and because they support them from their means” (Al Nisa 4:34) @moaazibrahim70 ••• I love you with all my heart and I feel so safe and protected with you! I feel the care and love what I’ve always needed. God bless you for me and our beautiful future kids♥️🙌🏻Alhamdulillah 🙏🏻 ••• ‼️Profila saturs(gan bilde, gan teksts) uzskatāms par manu autortiesību objektu jebkāda satura pārpublicēšana bez manas rakstiskas atļaujas ir aizliegta‼️ ‼️Profile content(picture and description) is considered to be the subject of my copyright reproduction, any content sharing(reposting) without my written permission is prohibited‼️ #husband #wife #couple #marriedcouple #love #happy #blessed #god #islam #muslims #alhamdulillah #hijab #hijabifashion