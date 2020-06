Pilnīgi cita sieviete! Kā zaudēt 92 kg - neticami iedvesmojoša pieredze

View this post on Instagram

August 29th 2014- a date I will never forget. The date I decided I would stop letting food control me and I would take control of my health. I had no idea how exactly I was going to do it, but I knew this was it. At 23 years old and 169kg I was terrified, terrified I wouldn’t live to see 30, terrified I would one day soon be trapped in a room unable to fit out my own door and terrified most of all that I would never be able to start a family of my own which is and always has been my ultimate dream in life. This was it - I had to make changes. These changes never once were for vanity purposes, to be skinning or pretty wasn’t my goal because even at 169kg I knew I was beautiful and I rocked it. This was and always has been for my health and my wellbeing and living a longer, healthier life. It’s been 5 years, and I woke up this morning with a realisation.... I can’t remember the last time I woke up without a huge smile on my face. My health and my journey has grown into my entire mental well-being hand in hand. I choose happiness and positivity daily, I practise gratitude morning and evening. I start every day looking in the mirror and repeat self affirmations. I am proud. Proud of who I used to be, a girl who never let her weight get in the way of trying to live her life, who still felt beautiful despite what society told her daily. I am proud of the girl who battled for years to find a new lifestyle. And I am proud of who I am today. I have so many dreams and ambitions but honesty above all else happiness is my ultimate goal and I can say hand on heart I am content. Yes I have had skin removal surgery by the talented @drrepta_plasticsurgery - can’t recommend him and his work more!