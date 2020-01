View this post on Instagram

It has been 531 days since I took my life back into my own hands. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Learning to eat all over again, coming to terms with my unhealthy relationship with food, prioritizing me and my health was one of the hardest things I have ever done in my entire life. However the growth I have experienced as a human being has been completely priceless. I have a new lease on life with goals I didn’t think were ever attainable. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ You are worth loving, you are worth investing in, your health (no matter what size) is priceless. ⁣ ⁣ Cheers to a new year of health and happiness my friends! 💪🏽❤️⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #health #lifestylechange #newleaseonlife #healthy #wls #wlscommunity #weightloss #lifegain #newgoals #fitness #happy #rny #rnycommunity