Princis Harijs atklāj, ka vairs nesazinās ar tēvu un norāda, ka vēlas izlīgt ar ģimeni

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 19, 2022 Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) attend the State Funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London. - Britain's Prince Harry recounts in his new book how he was physically "attacked" by his older brother Prince William during an argument in 2019, the Guardian reported on January 4, 2023. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP)