Džūlija Robertsa nemaz nav Robertsa, Holivudas aktiera rados izrādās karalis Čārlzs. Kādus noslēpumus glabā slavenību dzimtas koki?

BGUK_3121309 - Los Angeles, CA - Amanda Seyfried learns relative was murdered over 100 years ago on season premiere of Finding Your Roots. The Mama Mia star discovered stunning information about her family history that left the Oscar-nominee bewildered and ‘sad’. Seyfried was astounded to learn that her third great-grandfather was murdered during the Season 11 premiere of the PBS show. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr first told her: “Your third great-grandfather was murdered,” before he asked: “Have you ever heard this story before?” Seyfried claimed she was unaware and Gates revealed what he discovered about the tragedy. Gates used old newspaper clippings from the early 1900s to show Seyfried all about John Ebert’s death. “Oh my God, what? Oh my God,” Seyfried exclaimed as she was shown the old clippings. Ebert was a ‘well-known retired banker, a good citizen and inoffensive man,’ according to the article. During an evening in 1905, he was reportedly shot three times at his house and became ‘so seriously wounded that he cannot possibly recover’. Seyfried looked stunned as she learned the graphic details about how Ebert’s: “Hand was probably on the doorknob of his back door when from between the outhouse and the grape arbor which screens it stepped a man who fired three shots at him point blank at a range not more than a yard.” She exclaimed: “Oh my God, that’s so sad!” Seyfried then shared how she felt bad for her third-great grandmother, also named Amanda, and their children, adding: “It’s weird, I don’t know him but yet he’s family, and I’m just like, ‘How dare they?’ Like, find justice!”. But she was left even more shocked when Gates Jr revealed that the main suspect for the murder was Ebert’s secret illegitimate son called Herbert. Ebert's widow Amanda reluctantly revealed that her late husband had previously had an affair with a woman named Mary who lived in a public home for the poor. while working as a baker. Unbeknownst to Ebert, Mary got pregnant and gave up their son for adoption. When Herbert's identity was made public following Ebert's death, he was able to provide an alibi. He told local police that he was under the impression that a man named Peter Ebert was his father, and that he had only met him once. It turned out Ebert was actually shot by his neighbour, who made a full confession. Seyfried described the story as a ‘soap opera’ before adding: "These poor people." *BACKGRID DOES NOT CLAIM ANY COPYRIGHT OR LICENSE IN THE ATTACHED MATERIAL. ANY DOWNLOADING FE Pictured: Amanda Seyfried BACKGRID UK 7 JANUARY 2025 BYLINE MUST READ: PBS / BACKGRID *BACKGRID DOES NOT CLAIM ANY COPYRIGHT OR LICENSE IN THE ATTACHED MATERIAL. ANY DOWNLOADING FEES CHARGED BY BACKGRID ARE FOR BACKGRID'S SERVICES ONLY, AND DO NOT, NOR ARE THEY INTENDED TO, CONVEY TO THE USER ANY COPYRIGHT OR LICENSE IN THE MATERIAL. BY PUBLISHING THIS MATERIAL , THE USER EXPRESSLY AGREES TO INDEMNIFY AND TO HOLD BACKGRID HARMLESS FROM ANY CLAIMS, DEMANDS, OR CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED IN ANY WAY WITH USER'S PUBLICATION OF THE MATERIAL* UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com *Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Vida Press