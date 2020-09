View this post on Instagram

I traded Diana in😳😳😳 I’m working on putting some videos together to explain why I did. Before I traded her in I gave her a good send off ride through ACH and Malibu we rode hard and scraped both sides🤣🤣🤣 but I traded her in for the @harleydavidson LowRider S. I haven’t named her yet but she’s mean😈😈 I did 970 miles in the first weekend!! I want to explore and take y’all on my adventures so stay tuned👊🏼✌🏼