Alise Kolosova krīzi pārlaiž, jogojot Bali

Grateful to my teachers @livininspired and @danielamandala for passing on the ancient teachings of Yoga. 🙏🏻 I remember the times when Yoga was my escape for couple hours spent on a mat only cause it felt good physically. Comming from being a dancer for many years the physical practice of Yoga sinked in my body harmoniously. And its times like these when I couldn’t be more grateful to have the knowledge and tools from @soha.yoga training which have expanded and changed perception and way of living far beyond the time spent on a mat. Allowing to respond to current shifts in the World from that space with more awareness are pricless treasures 💕 #gratefulheart #yoga 📸 @_seedsoffreedom