Braiens Adamss šokā: tik antisanitāros apstākļos top sejas maskas

View this post on Instagram

HOUSE ARREST. A song by me from the album “Waking Up The Neighbours”. Who would have thought that we’d all actually be under a sort of house arrest? Not me when this song came out. But us humans are to blame for this covid-19 shit, and until we wake up and stop taking from the animal kingdom, these viruses are gonna keep coming and nature will have its pandemic way. Look up any of the pandemics in the past 1000 years, even the bubonic plague is said to have come from Asia and from animals. Check out my twitter page, read the article from @guardian newspaper about factory farming and the correlation between them and this virus. #covid_19 . It’s sickening. #songsfromisolation #bryanadamswakinguptheneighbours #housearrest #govegan #stopwetmarkets It's a house arrest, everybody run I gotta plead guilty, havin' too much fun This is a house arrest, up against the wall We can't stop rockin' justa havin' a ball We've been wakin' up the neighbours Bouncin' off the walls Hangin' off the ceilings We'll be dancin' in and out of the halls This is a house arrest