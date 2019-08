View this post on Instagram

SHE IS BACK ✨ STEPHANIE BY STEPHANIE Our August Issue with @stephanieseymour stunning at 51! in @ysl photographed by @collierschorrstudio styled by @vanessareidofficial. On Newsstands August 6th! In the Seventies, sex and power entered fashion photography through the lens of Helmut Newton. With our August Issue we pay homage to the photography master with a story of women empowerment, because this time behind the lens there is a woman, Collier Schorr, a pioneer of the use of fashion photography to subvert gender and identity conventions. Here Stephanie Seymour is no longer the teenage girl of some of the master’s most iconic past images. She is an active subject, she shares the process with the photographer. A process involving women fully aware of their sexuality, and comfortable in their own skin. It is the story of women capable of handling not only the consequences of exposing their body but most of all, the power that Newton was the first to acknowledge them and that, today, they have no intention of relinquishing. “I didn’t want to enact the Helmut Newton role with a much younger and less experienced model and have that much power, even if it’s just a presumed power. By the time I was working with Stephanie on the final shoot, I better understood that the performance for the camera is not all put on for affect - what you see in the photographs is made up of real pieces of us. I truly understand what it is like to be in a certain fashion photography moment where a lot of lines – albeit only representational – can get crossed.” #CollierSchorr See more via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @pimcharlottecotton Text @alessiaglaviano Make-up @dickpageface @statementartists Hair @brentlawler Manicure @lollykoonnails @thewallgroup Set design @andyharman @lalalandartists On set @mpacetx