Lady Gaga un Madonna salabušas pēc astoņu gadu ilgā naida

View this post on Instagram

After the #Oscars, the biggest names in Hollywood celebrated at @guyoseary and @madonna’s famed after-party where there is a strict ban on social media posts. TIME partnered with the artist and photographer @jr for an exclusive look inside. “Cinema has always had a huge influence on me,” JR said. “Last year I was nominated for an Academy Award, and I still spent most of that night creating new images at the very party I was almost kicked out of.” Among the attendees photographed at this year’s party were @aplusk and #MilaKunis. See more pictures at the link in bio. Photograph by @jr for TIME