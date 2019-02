View this post on Instagram

❤️ Living with a invisible disease is hard to explain to anyone who has never faced the daily struggles . The pain and suffering on the inside yet looking perfectly fine on the outside..... Always putting on a brave face while getting temporary fixes to fight my way back to remission but my heart is more determined than ever and I won’t stop talking about this until a cure is found for the millions of people suffering in silence from this ravaging disease called CHRONIC LYME DISEASE that is growing in the shadows all over the world......... #LymeDiseaseAwareness #WeMustFindACure #AffordableForAll