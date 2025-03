Ukraiņu droni izraisījuši plašu ugunsgrēku naftas bāzē Krievijas Krasnodaras novadā

now wiki will have to put everything in the past tense, damnit:

"The Kavkazskaya oil transshipment point of the Krasnodar is designed for transshipment of 🇷🇺oil by rail into the pipeline system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium JSC @ 6 million tons/year⬇️https://t.co/RaSsLbJ7NJ pic.twitter.com/j3bUXT1NZL