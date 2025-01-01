VIDEO: Jaungada naktī zibens iesper Kapitolija ēkā, Vašingtona monumentā un Ņujorkas slavenajā "Empire State Building"; soctīklu reakcija — "Mājiens no augšas!"
Zibens iesper Kapitolijā (ekrānuzņēmums no "X")
VIDEO: Jaungada naktī zibens iesper Kapitolija ēkā, Vašingtona monumentā un Ņujorkas slavenajā "Empire State Building"; soctīklu reakcija - "Mājiens no augšas!"

Jaungada naktī ASV ziemeļaustrumos plosījās negaiss, un zibens iespēra trīs pazīstamās ēkās — Kapitolijā un Vašingtona monumentā ASV galvaspilsētā Vašingtonā un Ņujorkas slavenajā debesskrāpī "Empire State Building".

Soctīklos daudzi to uztvēra kā "mājienu no augšas", ņemot vērā, ka 2025. gada pirmajā dienā jau notika terorista uzbrukums Ņūorleānā, nogalinot 10 cilvēkus, 20. janvārī Baltajā namā atgriezīsies Donalds Tramps, bet viņa republikāņi kontrolē abas ASV Kongresa palātas — Senātu un Pārstāvju palātu.

