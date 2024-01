Hutiešu raķete trāpījusi tankkuģim, kas vedis Krievijas naftas produktus; tas aizdedzies

❗🚨🚨🇬🇧🇺🇲🇾🇪⚡#BREAKING - Audio recording from Marlin Luanda after being struck by Yemen’s missile



🔻“This is Marlin Luanda, we are hit by a missile! We are hit by a missile! We are on fire! We are on fire!”



🚀🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/BEaJ7G4NKy