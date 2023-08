Lielbritānijā aizdomās par spiegošanu Krievijas labā aizturēti trīs bulgāri

MORE: They are: 1. Orlin Roussev, 45, of Great Yarmouth Norfolk 2. Bizer Dzhambazov, 41 of Harrow north-west London 3. Katrin Ivanova, 31 of the same Harrow address. The trio have lived in the UK for years working in a variety of jobs and living in a series of suburban properties pic.twitter.com/wnKIb0RdyW