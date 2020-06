View this post on Instagram

This six-metre-tall statue of a medical worker with their arms outstretched has been unveiled in Riga, Latvia. 'Medics To The World', made by sculptor Aigars Bikse, is a tribute to healthcare workers around the globe for their selflessness during the coronavirus pandemic. "The main heroes of the pandemic are the medical staff who risked their lives for us in order to preserve the health of humanity,” the president of the Latvian Nurses Association told local media at the unveiling ceremony. #Medical #Art #Statue #Latvia #bbcnews