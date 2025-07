VIDEO: bruņotā uzbrukumā sašauj krievu MMA zvaigzni

🚨 😱 PFL champion Timur Khizriev (18-0) was shot in Dagestan, Makhachkala.



Two masked men ambushed Timur in the courtyard of a residential building. When he got out of his G-Wagon, the attackers opened fire. The athlete was hit by 5 rubber bullets from a traumatic pistol.… pic.twitter.com/Jta3UYKAKh