Jānis Strēlnieks ir tuvu līguma noslēgšanai ar Grieķijas klubu AEK

ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne's French player Elie Okobo (R) fights for the ball with Zalgiris Kaunas' Latvian player Janis Strelnieks (L) during the Euroleague basketball match between ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne and Zalgiris Kaunas at the Astroballe arena in Villeurbanne, near Lyon, on October 1, 2021. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP) (Foto: AFP/Scanpix)