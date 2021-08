Ikardi pleca savainojuma dēļ aptuveni mēnesi nevarēs palīdzēt PSG vienībai

Likely an AC joint sprain for Mauro Icardi (also known as separated shoulder)



Would be surprised if it’s more than a grade 1 injury so possible to play next week with pain control



Less likely but possible, broken collarbone (8+ weeks) or higher grade sprain (week-to-week) #PSG https://t.co/JedgDAo6CI pic.twitter.com/281oIXy7rH