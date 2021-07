Indiešu izcelsmes amerikānis kļuvis par jaunāko lielmeistaru pasaules šaha vēsturē

Abhimanyu Mishra became the youngest GM in the history of chess eclipsing Sergey Karjakin's record of 12 years and 7 months which has been standing for 19 years now. Abhimanyu has become a GM at the age of 12 years 4 months and 25 days! A simply unbelievable feat!

