Mūžībā devies Nepālas nacionālais varonis - cilvēks, kurš pirmais 10 reizes uzkāpis Everestā

Nepalese veteran mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa,72, the first man to climb Mount Everest 10 times, died of a lengthy illness on 21 September 2020. Because of his achievement the Nepalese government had given him the honorary title 'Snow Leopard'. ⁣

