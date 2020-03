Pasaulē no Covid-19 mirušo skaits pārsniedz 35 000

March 30, 2020, Dhaka, Bangladesh: People leave used hand gloves in open place during the spread of coronavirus, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 30, 2020. The Bangladesh government today issued a gazette enlisting coronavirus (Covid-19) as a communicable disease. Bangladesh has so far confirmed three coronavirus deaths since the outbreak of the deadly pandemic in the country. A nationwide lockdown is going on all over the country to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the wake of five deaths and at least 49 infections. (Credit Image: © Suvra Kanti Das/ZUMA Wire) (Foto: ZUMAPRESS.com)