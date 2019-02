Pārgurusi no neskaitāmām operācijām, jauniete nolemj amputēt savu pēdu un dokumentē visu procesu

View this post on Instagram

Trying on new shoes is SO MUCH FUN. 😉 Thank god for super strong husbands and shoe horns haha! . . (This foot is actually the wrong size, this will get easier once my new foot gets shipped in!) . . #amputee #amputation #amputeestrong #amputeelife #amputeeproblems #amputeegirl #prostheticleg #prosthetics #carbonfiber #bionic #bionicwoman #newshoes