Šovasar ar grupas "Eurythmics" labāko dziesmu programmu Latvijā pirmo reizi uzstāsies Deivs Stjuarts

Tā būs unikāla iespēja beidzot dzīvā koncertā baudīt ikoniskos "Eurythmics" hitus, ko labi pazīstam vēl no 80. un 90.gadiem: "Missionary Man", "Thorn in My Side", "Love Is a Stranger", "Who's That Girl?", "There Must Be an Angel (Playing With My Heart)", "Here Comes the Rain Again", "The Miracle of Love", "I Saved the World Today", "Would I Lie to You?", "Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves" un protams "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)".