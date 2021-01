Aktieris Stīvs Mārtins saņēmis Covid-19 vakcīnu. Kuras ārzemju slavenības vēl piekritušas potēties?

Just completed the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial. I’ll do anything to get theatres large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work. - ALW #SaveOurStages @nivassoc pic.twitter.com/pIcYZJPLps

Folks, I just received the second dose of my COVID-19 vaccine — and just like the first dose, it was safe, quick, and painless.



I urge everyone to get vaccinated once it’s your turn. Because only together can we save lives and beat this virus. pic.twitter.com/w1m8gEh2iL