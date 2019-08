Prinča Harija bijusī draudzene paziņo par saderināšanos

View this post on Instagram

A huge honour to have Prince William officially open @jamesplaceuk today. The first of its kind in the UK, James’ Place will provide face-to-face therapeutic support for men in suicidal crisis. Mum’s vision has become a reality and will save lives in James’s memory. Proud of Mum, Dad and all who’ve been involved and that we could fund it through our crazy plan of Row For James. Immensely grateful for all of the support we’ve received along the way 💙 @tfenwicke @sam_greenly @rorybuchanan @kensingtonroyal @trippettspolo #rowforjames #jamesplace #suicideprevention #liverpool