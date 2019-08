View this post on Instagram

This was me, a few weeks after I got rejected from a high profile client. And now. Strong and happy. The reason for my rejection was “Bridget’s body does not look good enough”. The girl in these photos hadn’t had a period in months, and needed to sleep 12 hours a night in order to function. The most messed up part of all this though, is that I had been accepted by this client when I was half an inch smaller in previous years. I am so thankful that all this is behind me. It has taken a lot of work and recovery, but I am so grateful that there is a place in the industry for me now, at my healthy weight. I am proud to be working today with people who support health in women. Link in bio to read more!!