ceturtdiena, 7. februāris
Nelda, Rihards, Ričards, Rišards
ceturtdiena, 7. februāris
Nelda, Rihards, Ričards, Rišards
Leonardo di Kaprio satiek pats sevi. (Foto: Instagram / Ard Gelinck)

Mākslinieks rada neticami reālas foto kolāžas, kurās zvaigznes satiek pašas sevi jaunībā

Slavenības
Šodien 10:33 2019. gada 7. februārī 10:33
Jauns.lv
Nīderlandiešu mākslinieks Ards Gelinsks radījis virkni pārsteidzoši reālu foto kolāžu, kurās kino, mūzikas, politikas un modes pasaules zvaigznes tādas, kādas tās ir šodien, „satiek” pašas sevi pirms 20 un vairāk gadiem. Montāžas ir tik īstas, ka teju šķiet - ceļošana laikā ir iespējama un slavenības patiešām satikušās!

Meistarīgās foto montāžas mākslinieks Ards Gelinsks publiskojis savā „Instagram” profilā un īsā laika posmā savācis vairāk nekā 79 300 lielu sekotāju skaitu.

Kādā no fotogrāfijām aktrise Drū Berimora „iepozē” kopā ar sevi, kāda bija, kad filmējās sava krusttēva uzņemtajā fantastikas filmā „E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”.

Citā aktieris Breds Pits uzsmaida kamerai, kamēr roku aplicis savam tīņu vecuma „dubultniekam”.

Sevi jaunībā „satikusi” arī popzvaigzne Madonna, modele Keita Mosa, bijusī ASV pirmā lēdija Mišela Obama, aktrises Džūlija Robertsa, Dženifera Anistone, Emma Vatsone, aktieri Džordžs Klūnijs, Toms Henkss, Leonardo di Kaprio, meiteņu grupas „Spice Girls” dalībnieces, TV personība Elena Dedženeresa, bijušais ASV prezidents Baraks Obama, dziedātāja Adele un daudzi citi.

View this post on Instagram

#davidbowie #bowie #starinheaven 💫

A post shared by Then & Now (@photo_time_traveling) on

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @freddiemercuryclub with @get_repost ・・・ #10yearchallenge ❤ . "I don't worry about my age because I know I look beautiful anyway... 😍😏 But having said that, I just think that sometimes age is a good quality because age means experience. And I'm using all the experience I've gathered over the years to benefit by. And to be honest I don't worry about it because why should anybody worry about age because there's nothing you can do about it. You can't get younger. And as far as I'm concerned I just want to pack in as much of life and fun and having a good time as much as I can within the years I have." -Freddie Mercury (From an interview in 1985) . 👉P.S. Words to live by...💪 . 📷 Many of you guys asked me to post this photo so here! Credits and thanks to @ardgelinck for making it🙏 . #FreddieMercury #age

A post shared by Ard Gelinck (@ardgelinck) on

