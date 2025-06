"Nekas nedarbojas," "Air India" pasažieris parādījis video no lidmašīnas dažas stundas pirms katastrofas

📹 VIDEO : Passenger name Akash boarded the same flight 2 hours before the crash.



He clearly explained wats wrong with that Air India Boeing plane . 🥹🥹



Om Shanti, its too late #planecrash In Ahmedabad, Gujarat with 242 aboard, no survivors, all died. (Boeing 787-8 AI171) pic.twitter.com/XJPwXWP77v