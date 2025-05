VIDEO: Kostarikas “narkokurjers” — kaķis noķerts ar marihuānas un kokaīna maisiņiem

A cat with packages of drugs taped to its body was intercepted under the suspicion of being used to smuggle illicit goods into a prison, authorities in Costa Rica said. The country’s Ministry of Justice and Peace posted footage described as showing the May 6 incident. The animal was spotted by police at a prison in Pococi. “[An] officer stationed at one of the [prison] forts spotted the animal in the green zone and immediately raised the alarm,” the ministry said. “The feline was caught and the packages removed, preventing them from reaching their final destination. Upon inspecting the packages, one contained 235.65g of apparent marijuana and the other 67.76g of apparent crack cocaine paste and two sheets of paper for making individual drug wraps.” Police seized the drugs for examination, the ministry said, adding that coordination was underway with Costa Rica’s national service for animal health for the care of the cat.