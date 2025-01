Trampa dēls Kalifornijas postošajos ugunsgrēkos saskata Ukrainas vainu

October 14, 2020, Tucson, Arizona, US: Donald Trump Jr came to Tucson to campaign for his father President Trump. He lead a Make America Great Again rally in a dusty field next to the Amazon Fulfillment Center . Joining the President’s son was Arizona Senator Martha McSally who is a supporter of the President and is herself locked in election battle with Democrat Mark Kelly. Several hundred Trump supporters showed up in the upper 90 degree heat to listen to Donald Junior urge Arizonan’s to vote for his father. (Credit Image: © Christopher Brown/ZUMA Wire)