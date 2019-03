View this post on Instagram

Auschwitz I. Block 5. The shoes that belonged to victims of Auschwitz. Deported Jews were told about resettlement to the east and this is why they took all the objects which would help them to continue with their lives. --- Photo by @rodrigoizaguirrefoto