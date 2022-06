Miljardieru nedienas! Kādas krievu oligarhu superjahtas mēs jau gaidām tirdzniecībā

Luftaufnahme, Sailing Yacht A segelt erstmals an der Cote d Azur vor Monaco. Die Yacht des russischen Eigner Andrei Melnitschenko, Andrej Melnichenko ist mit 141 Meter Länge und drei extrem hohen Masten aus Kohlefaser die größte Segelyacht der Welt und wurde von der deutschen Werft Nobiskrug in Kiel nach einem Design von Philippe Starck gebaut und 2017 abgeliefert Aerial view of Sailing Yacht A sailing for the first time at the French Riviera off Monaco after having been handed over to the Russian owner Andrei Melnichenko, Andrey Melnichenko. Sailing Yacht A is the largest sailing yacht in the world with 141 meters in length and three extremely high masts made of carbon fiber. It was built by the German shipyard Nobiskrug in Kiel after a design by Philippe Starck and was delivered in 2017. Air intake Sailing Yacht a sails the first time to the Cote D Azur before Monaco the Yacht the Russian Owners Andrei Melnitschenko Andrej Melnichenko is with 141 Metres Length and Three Extremely high Masts out Carbonfibre the largest Sailing yacht the World and was from the German Shipyard Nobiskrug in Leng after a Design from Philippe Starck built and 2017 delivered Aerial View of Sailing Yacht a Sailing for The First Time AT The French Riviera off Monaco After Having been handed Over to The Russian Owner Andrei Melnichenko Andrey Melnichenko Sailing Yacht a IS The Largest Sailing Yacht in The World With 141 METERS in length and Three Extremely High masts Made of Carbon Fiber IT what built by The German Shipyard Nobiskrug in Leng After a Design by Philippe Starck and what delivered in 2017 (Foto: imago/Peter Seyfferth)