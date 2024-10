Kad augums nav šķērslis: japānis Juki Kavamura kļūst par vienu no īsākajiem basketbolistiem NBA vēsturē

Shoutout and much respect to Yuki Kawamura. The @memgrizz camp invitee starred at Paris Olympics as Japan’s 5-8 dynamo point guard.



Yuki tested his English with us before speaking to Asian media members on excitement to play with Ja and Edey.



