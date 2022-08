Graudiņa/Kravčenoka sasniedz Eiropas čempionāta finālu

August 19, 2022, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: Munich, Germany, August 19th 2022: Tina Graudina (1 Latvia) and Anastasia Kravcenoka (2 Latvia) after winning the Beach Volleyball Quarter Final game between Germany and Latvia at Koenigsplatz at the Munich 2022 European Championships in Munich, Germany (Credit Image: © Liam Asman/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press) (Foto: ZUMAPRESS.com)