"Var griezt ar stiklu, ja nav naža vai šķēru," - Mariupoles pagrabā dzemdības tiek pieņemtas ar čata palīdzību

"If no scissors, cut umbilical cord with broken glass"



24-yo designer Victoria became midwife in 🇷🇺-besieged Mariupol. Thanx to doctor in chat, she received legs-first baby & stopped mother's heavy bleeding



At least 36k children were born in 🇺🇦 since 🇷🇺 invasion #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/OReAlIhLzD