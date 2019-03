Londonas "Tate Modern" skatāma vērienīga Franca Vesta retrospekcija

View this post on Instagram

Absurd, silly, crude and yet profoundly philosophical, the work of #FranzWest travels to London for the artist's first major UK retrospective since his death in 2012. The exhibition will include almost 200 of the artist's abstract sculptures, papier-mâché furniture, collages and monumental outdoor works, that culminate in an explosion of colour inside and outside the gallery. Show opens 20 February at Tate Modern — link in today's bio for tickets. Franz West, Rrose/ (DRAMA) 2001, Telenor Art Collection © Estate Franz West