Parisa Hiltone skūpstās ar jauno draugu āra kafejnīcā. Kas viņš ir?

View this post on Instagram

Happy anniversary my love!😍 So many magical, special & unforgettable memories. I love our life together, every moment! 🥰 You are my every dream and wish come true. I find myself falling more in love with you everyday in ways I didn’t know even know were possible. You are perfect for me in every way. Kind, loyal, brilliant, handsome, sweet, romantic and loving. Feel so close to you my #TwinFlame 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 I can’t imagine spending my quarantine or life with anyone but you. Love you so much! Excited to celebrate our love tonight...😉