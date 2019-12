Dveins Džonsons atklāj, kāpēc 12 gadus vilcinājies apprecēt mīļoto sievieti

View this post on Instagram

Our final wedding pomaika’i (blessing) with our daughters and surrounded by our family as our family pastor we’ve known for years, Kahu Kordell Kekoa draws upon my ancestor’s warrior spirits to love, guide and protect my family thru this union and in life. Beautiful and powerful final blessing, thank you brother Kordell. And thank you Jazzy for asking me nonstop during the blessing when we were eating the wedding cake. That’s my girl. Cheat meals on the brain 🍰 🧠 #pomaikai #ancestors #johnsonhashianwedding